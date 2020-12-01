Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the October 31st total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter valued at $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 121,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,119. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $431.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

