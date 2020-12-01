Jackson Square Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,016,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,262,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of Edwards Lifesciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $2,195,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $1,077,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,077,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock worth $33,389,426. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

