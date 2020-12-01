Jackson Square Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 983,228 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 1.58% of Lyft worth $135,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lyft by 4.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lyft by 58.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Lyft by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lyft by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lyft from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $75,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,926 shares of company stock valued at $665,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

