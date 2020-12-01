Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys 96,175 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 96,175 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of DexCom worth $88,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $886,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total transaction of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,363,194. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $323.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.47.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

