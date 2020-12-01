Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $522,917,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $236,769,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $191,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $78,925,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,436,000.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $321.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

