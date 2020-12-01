Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,446,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,917 shares during the period. Grocery Outlet makes up approximately 1.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 8.13% of Grocery Outlet worth $292,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 49.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $79,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,557.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $614,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,509.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,275 shares of company stock worth $16,320,127 in the last 90 days.

NYSE GO opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

