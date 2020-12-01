Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,159 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Graco worth $145,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,355.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GGG stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $69.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,796.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,982 shares of company stock worth $16,106,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

