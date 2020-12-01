Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,333,767 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $97,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,810,470,000 after buying an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $692,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,827,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,755 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,105,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,353,000 after purchasing an additional 702,164 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

NYSE UNH opened at $342.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.46. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $319.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

