Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,353 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $390,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.86 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $86.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.05.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $96,339.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 404,627 shares of company stock worth $28,493,056 over the last 90 days. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

