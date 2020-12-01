Jackson Square Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,673,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 218,083 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Waste Management worth $415,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,481,000 after purchasing an additional 302,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,947,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

