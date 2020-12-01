Jackson Square Partners LLC Grows Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,208 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of IHS Markit worth $91,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 68.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 56,267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $101.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

