Jackson Square Partners LLC Grows Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,836 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Bilibili worth $63,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bilibili by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,272 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,807,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bilibili by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leap Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BILI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 1.11. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.