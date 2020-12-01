Jackson Square Partners LLC Grows Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 178.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. Match Group comprises 2.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 5.84% of Match Group worth $549,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 344.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $520,700,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH stock opened at $139.21 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -210.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

