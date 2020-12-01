Jackson Square Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,366 shares during the period. Twilio comprises 3.0% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Twilio worth $633,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.70.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $320.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of -118.99 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.04. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total value of $639,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.50, for a total value of $2,020,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,467 shares of company stock worth $47,223,511. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.