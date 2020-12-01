Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $146.77 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,452 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 4.54% of Equity Commonwealth worth $146,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter worth $2,664,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 135,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

