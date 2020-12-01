Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $297.02 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,456,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 151,500 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Starbucks worth $297,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

