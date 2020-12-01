Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $369.42 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,931 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Coupa Software worth $369,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 37.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 34.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.42.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $278,390.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $230,163.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,638,399 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $328.91 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.85 and a 200 day moving average of $279.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

