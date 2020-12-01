Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $385.67 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,479,936 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 1.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 1.28% of IQVIA worth $385,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 48.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 895,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,229,000 after acquiring an additional 292,880 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 29.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

NYSE IQV opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 185.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.78.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

