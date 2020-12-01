Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $385.86 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,966 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $385,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,768.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market cap of $1,186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,674.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,531.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.