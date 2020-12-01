Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $465.02 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,704,154 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 164,268 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.2% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of NIKE worth $465,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $136.18 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $136.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

