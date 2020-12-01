Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $517.94 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035,827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Netflix worth $517,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $492.70 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $497.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $483.53. The company has a market capitalization of $216.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

