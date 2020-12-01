Jackson Square Partners LLC Increases Stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,591,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,675 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 2.89% of Afya worth $70,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Afya by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 72,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Afya stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.36. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Afya currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

