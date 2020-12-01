Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,214 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,642 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Adobe worth $370,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $483.58 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $229.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock worth $5,353,567. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

