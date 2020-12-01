Jackson Square Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $266,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 152.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $756,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,853.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,103,230. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $185.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.