Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247,824 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 4.29% of HealthEquity worth $169,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 271.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $29,335,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

