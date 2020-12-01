Jackson Square Partners LLC Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 345,217 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.9% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 2.20% of Paycom Software worth $400,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $417.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $384.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 138.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $422.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,619,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

