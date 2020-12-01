Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 13,010 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $84,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,112 shares of company stock worth $22,697,953.

Shares of ONEM opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a PE ratio of -11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

