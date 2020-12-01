Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 6,024 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,619 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Illumina worth $391,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Illumina by 155.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Illumina by 32.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 603,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $223,653,000 after buying an additional 146,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,773,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $324.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.19.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total value of $1,420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,927,620.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,724 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.22.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

