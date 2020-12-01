Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 989,212 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Jackson Square Partners LLC reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,764,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989,212 shares during the period. LiveRamp makes up approximately 1.4% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 8.75% of LiveRamp worth $298,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 26.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,503 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

