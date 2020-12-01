Jackson Square Partners LLC Takes $442,000 Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after buying an additional 52,455 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSTG opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. Analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSTG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $1,474,396.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,813,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $286,222.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,948 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.