Jackson Square Partners LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,842,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 434,257 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 2.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of PayPal worth $559,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,638 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,321 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $456,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.56.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $217.58 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $216.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.13. The company has a market cap of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

