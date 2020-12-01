Jackson Square Partners LLC Trims Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,362 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 2.96% of Redfin worth $151,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

RDFN opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.13.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $251,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,004.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,380 shares of company stock worth $11,018,104. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

