Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,264,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,038,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,186,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,716,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.