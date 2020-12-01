Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $122.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group traded as high as $109.72 and last traded at $109.28, with a volume of 1190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.84.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

