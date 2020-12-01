James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD) Shares Gap Down to $468.00

James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $468.00, but opened at $451.00. James Halstead plc (JHD.L) shares last traded at $469.65, with a volume of 22,870 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 472.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 500.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from James Halstead plc (JHD.L)’s previous dividend of $2.13. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. James Halstead plc (JHD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

James Halstead plc (JHD.L) Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

