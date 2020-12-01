James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD) Shares Gap Down to $468.00

James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $468.00, but opened at $451.00. James Halstead plc (JHD.L) shares last traded at $469.65, with a volume of 22,870 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 472.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 500.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from James Halstead plc (JHD.L)’s previous dividend of $2.13. James Halstead plc (JHD.L)’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

