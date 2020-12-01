Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of JSML stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.70. 5,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,241. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $58.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.