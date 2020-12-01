JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $435,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

NASDAQ JD opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.84 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. Research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

