Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JRONY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

