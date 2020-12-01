Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.97 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.97, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%.

Shares of JFIN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $177.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

