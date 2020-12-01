Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%.

Shares of JFIN opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $177.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.83.

JFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

