John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Holdings Cut by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

