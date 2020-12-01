John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDGJF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

WDGJF stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

