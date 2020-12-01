Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,637,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787,490 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,328,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.68 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $380.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

