JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 169.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

