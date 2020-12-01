Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) Shares Gap Down to $5,900.00

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5,900.00, but opened at $5,620.00. Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) shares last traded at $5,790.00, with a volume of 2,259 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,329.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $312.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In related news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,175 ($67.61), for a total value of £103,500 ($135,223.41). Also, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £520,000 ($679,383.33).

About Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.