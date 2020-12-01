Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) Shares Gap Down to $5,900.00

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5,900.00, but opened at $5,620.00. Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) shares last traded at $5,790.00, with a volume of 2,259 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,329.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.07 million and a PE ratio of 39.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a GBX 16.50 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,175 ($67.61), for a total value of £103,500 ($135,223.41). Also, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £520,000 ($679,383.33).

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.