Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) Shares Gap Up to $204.00

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $204.00, but opened at $212.89. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) shares last traded at $213.12, with a volume of 8,744 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.20. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L)’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

About Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

