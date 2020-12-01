Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) Shares Gap Up to $1,216.00

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,216.00, but opened at $1,276.00. Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) shares last traded at $1,224.00, with a volume of 43,506 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNOS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,242.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,003.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.