Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.83. Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 6,339,425 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.68.

About Kazera Global plc (KZG.L) (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, act as an investor in the resources and energy sectors. It manages and operates the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district, as well as holds interests in mining license. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

